Schoolgirls rugby league comp set to kick off

North Rockhampton High is among the eight schools fielding teams in the schoolgirls rugby league competition.

The 2021 Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League schoolgirls competition kicks off on Wednesday afternoon.

Eight schools will be represented, with teams competing in three age divisions – Years 7/8, Years 9/10 and Years 11/12.

Games will be played at different venues, with Round 1 fixtures at Rockhampton’s Browne Park and Rugby Park and Yeppoon’s Webb Park.

RDSSRL president Andrew Lawrence said the 2021 season would be played over five rounds with two weeks of finals.

“We’ve run the schoolgirls competition in the past, but this is the longest season so far,” he said.

“We’ve had a good response from the region’s schools, which goes to show the growth in girls rugby league over the past couple of years.

“I think it’s going to be a strong competition, and we can expect some really good football.

“With the advent of more representative opportunities, both at club and school level, we can expect more female players to get involved and for games to increase in intensity and skill.”

Games will be played on Wednesdays, with the grand finals at Browne Park on June 16.

Round 1 of RDSSRL schoolgirls competition on Wednesday, April 28

Rugby Park, Rockhampton

4pm: Year 9/10, Rockhampton Grammar v Rockhampton High

4.40pm: Year 7/8, Rockhampton Grammar v Rockhampton High

5.20pm: Year 11/12, Rockhampton Grammar v Rockhampton High

6pm: Year 7/9, Rockhampton Grammar v Yeppoon

Browne Park, Rockhampton

4.20pm: Year 7/8, Yeppoon v Emmaus

5pm: Year 9/10, TCC v Emmaus

5.40pm: Year 7/8, TCC v Emmaus

6.20pm: Year 9/10, TCC v Mt Morgan

7pm: Year 11/12, TCC v Emmaus

Webb Oval, Yeppoon

4.20pm: Year 7/8, St Ursula’s v North Rockhampton 1

5pm: Year 9/10, St Ursula’s v North Rockhampton

5.40pm: Year 7/8, St Ursula’s v North Rockhampton 2

6.20pm: Year 11/12, St Ursula’s v North Rockhampton

