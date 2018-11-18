Menu
There were big crowds out and about last night Picture: John Gass
News

Schoolies arrested on drug charges

by ANDREW POTTS
18th Nov 2018 8:10 AM
WET weather has failed to deter Schoolies, with larger than normal crowds spilling into the streets for the first night of celebrations. But several school leavers found themselves under arrest.

Police say the number of teenagers partying in the hub was larger than that of the first night of 2017 celebrations, despite the downpour which played havoc with other events.

Six schoolies, including three males and three females, were arrested overnight on nine charges, the majority of which were for drug possession.

STRATEGY TO MAKE SCHOOLIES SAFER

It was rather wet last night. Picture: John Gass
The number of arrests match those of the first night of 2017 celebrations.

Police say they were generally pleased with the behaviour of schoolies, with only a small number of the large crowd coming to their attention.

TV HURLED OUT OF WINDOW AT SCHOOLIES

The rain did not deter the fun last night. Picture: John Gass
There were 21 people arrested on 31 charges which were non-schoolies.

The majority of the non-schoolies arrested related to drug offences.

The school leavers partied hard last night. Picture: John Gass
