Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schoolies
Schoolies
Health

Schoolies set to scrap Tinder deal

by Greg Stolz
30th Oct 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCHOOLIES organisers are set to pull the pin on a controversial partnership with adults-only dating app Tinder.

The Courier-Mail revealed the partnership earlier this week after an angry Brisbane mum raised concerns.

Libby Marshall, whose All Hallows' School student daughter is attending Schoolies at Surfers Paradise next month, said the partnership was "appalling".

Concerned Brisbane mother Libby Marshall.
Concerned Brisbane mother Libby Marshall.

Ms Marshall said she was "absolutely flabbergasted" that Schoolies organisers were encouraging 'impressionable and vulnerable' teens to hook up on Tinder.

"I'm just appalled," she said.

"Tinder is one of the most appalling apps around - it ruins mature age people let alone impressionable and vulnerable teenagers.

"It's planting the seed that spontaneous, casual sex with anyone is okay and I think it's completely the wrong message to be sending to our kids.

"It makes me sick in the stomach to think Schoolies is officially sanctioning this sort of thinking."

Sources say the Tinder deal is set to be scrapped.

More Stories

Show More
dating app high school students parenting schoolies social media teenagers tinder

Top Stories

    Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    premium_icon Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    News TELL YOUR STORY: It all started with a rusted out lawnmower …

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    Crime Police called to welfare check after resident noticed woman in car with dog parked...

    Man mauled in his front yard

    premium_icon Man mauled in his front yard

    News ‘Why did it have to come to my arm being mauled for the council to act?’

    GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    premium_icon GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    News Next month, Rockhampton will be home to the newest commercial gallery in regional...