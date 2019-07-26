Schoolkids smash their own target but why are they doing it?

30,600 AND COUNTING: The Hall school captain Sam Loughnan with the school's growing collection of battle caps. The caps will be donated to Envision, which will turn them into prosthetic limbs.

MOUNTAINS of multi-coloured bottle caps are rising at the back of classrooms at The Hall State School in Rockhampton.

Students are collecting the caps to donate them to Melbourne based not-for-profit Envision, which turns them into prosthetic limbs.

The campaign was initiated by teacher Emily Leschke and her 5/6L class - and the response has been overwhelming.

They decided to make it a whole-of-school venture, with the class that collects the most rewarded with a pizza party donated by The Hall's environmental committee.

They set a goal to collect 10,000 bottle caps in the 10 weeks of Term 3.

In the first week they had 17,742 and the tally as of lunchtime today was 30,640.

The broader community has also embraced the campaign, with other schools, businesses and households donating as well.

Ms Leschke said The Hall was a Reef Guardian school and staff and students were always looking at ways to protect the reef from landfill.

As bottle caps are not included in the state-wide container refund scheme, Containers for Change, they decided to start collecting them in the hope of finding a purpose for them.

"We found Envision in Melbourne which melts the bottle caps down to make 3D filament for 3D printers and they print prosthetic limbs for children in third world countries,” Ms Leschke said.

"I couldn't believe that they are literally turning landfill into something that is helping children.

"I've spoken with Envision and they are ecstatic about our campaign so far.

"The collection has exceeded what we anticipated. Everybody in the Rocky community has jumped on board. It has been phenomenal.

School captains Sam Loughnan and Emily Tweedy are touched knowing their campaign is making a difference to other people's lives.

"It's pretty emotional to think that we're helping children across the world,” Sam said.

"It's come a long way and it's really exciting.

"We didn't think we'd get to 10,000 in 10 weeks and in the first week we smashed it.

"We've got a new goal of 50,000 now and we think we might smash that too.”

Emily added: "There is a reward but it's not about the reward, it's about helping people who are less fortunate then us and giving them some hope.

"We didn't know that we would get that community support so it's great that they're chipping in as well.”

Ms Leschke said as well as the class and school tallies, a community tally was also being kept.

Word of the campaign had spread courtesy of media coverage and the school's Facebook posts, which include several promotional videos made by the students.

"One of our teachers went into McDonald's and they handed over a bag of milk bottle caps,” she said.

"We had another 3000 bottle tops brought in on Wednesday morning by the lady who works in the tuckshop whose husband was collecting the caps at the airport.

"I got an email this morning from a lady who's been collecting containers as part of the 10c refund campaign.”

She said 'I've got 12 months worth of bottle caps. I'm so glad someone's found something to do with them. Can I drop them off?'

"I'm so proud of how the students have taken it on and the community support is amazing.”