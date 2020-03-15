Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders made the call after receiving advice from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting this afternoon.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state leaders made the call after receiving advice from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting this afternoon.
Breaking

URGENT DECISION: School and uni closure plan revealed

Sherele Moody
by
15th Mar 2020 1:21 PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a national plan to close all schools due to the coronavirus will not go ahead at this stage.

The decision was handed down a few moments ago.

The government will reconsider this later in the week.

Mr Morrison also said all cruise ships from foreign ports will not be allowed in Australia and all travellers arriving here will have to self isolate for 14 days.

He said 'social distancing' measures were required and needed to be introduced progressively.

Non-essential static gatherings (ie meetings where people are seated) of more than 500 people will be banned and there will be restrictions on visitors to remote communities and aged care homes and other services.

"The truth is that while many people will contract this virus, that is clear, just as people get the flu each year, it is a more severe condition than the flu," he said.

"But for the vast majority, as I said last week, majority, around eight or 10 as is our advice, it will be a mild illness and it will pass.

"However, as older Australians and those that are more vulnerable and those that are more vulnerable and those in remote communities and with pre-existing health conditions, it is a far more serious virus and that is our concern.

"Our aim in all of this is to protect the most vulnerable. The most at risk."


Mr Morrison and state leaders received advice from chief medical officers at a national coronavirus cabinet meeting this afternoon.

There are now at least 250 cases of COVID-19 across Australia and three people have died.

Of those,  112 cases are in New South Wales, 49 in Victoria, 46 in Queensland, 19 in South Australia, 17 in Western Australia, six in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory,

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memoir Writing workshop a sellout

        premium_icon Memoir Writing workshop a sellout

        Life Author and lecturer Edwina Shaw wrapped up her statewide workshop in Yeppoon this week, giving local writers an insight into the process of memoir writing.

        DIDO worker tests positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon DIDO worker tests positive for COVID-19

        Health A CQ mine worker tested positive for COVID-19 was DIDO from Mackay

        Vehicle crashes into pole in quiet suburb

        premium_icon Vehicle crashes into pole in quiet suburb

        News Emergency services treated the patients

        The Glen take Bulls to task at Cap Challenge showdown

        premium_icon The Glen take Bulls to task at Cap Challenge showdown

        Cricket It was an unfortunate afternoon for The Gracemere Bulls, while The Glen pulled out...