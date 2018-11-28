Schools closed due to catastrophic fire conditions

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

SCHOOLS across Central Queensland have closed as a result of a number of bushfires burning in the region.

A number of state schools and early childhood centres west of Rockhampton to Emerald were closed early today to allow children to travel home safely in light of the rapidly worsening weather conditions.

The Department of Education closed 32 schools and three early childood centres following the advice of emergency services.

The list of 35 schools that have closed are:

Ambrose State School

Baralaba State School

Blackwater North State School

Blackwater State High School

Blackwater State School

Bluff State School

Bouldercombe State School

Capella State High School

Capella State School

Capricorn School Distance of Education (Emerald Campus)

Comet State School

Denison State School

Dingo State School

Duaringa State School

Emerald North State School

Emerald State High School

Emerald State School

Eungella State School

Finch Hatton State School

Gindie State School

Gogango State School

Goovigen State School

Jambin State School

Middlemount Community School

Mount Larcom State School

Mount Morgan Central State School

Moutn Morgan State High School

Ridgelands State School

Stanwell State School

Tieri State School

Wartburg State School

Westwood State School

Woorabinda State School

Wowan State School

