Schools closed due to catastrophic fire conditions
SCHOOLS across Central Queensland have closed as a result of a number of bushfires burning in the region.
A number of state schools and early childhood centres west of Rockhampton to Emerald were closed early today to allow children to travel home safely in light of the rapidly worsening weather conditions.
The Department of Education closed 32 schools and three early childood centres following the advice of emergency services.
The list of 35 schools that have closed are:
- Ambrose State School
- Baralaba State School
- Blackwater North State School
- Blackwater State High School
- Blackwater State School
- Bluff State School
- Bouldercombe State School
- Capella State High School
- Capella State School
- Capricorn School Distance of Education (Emerald Campus)
- Comet State School
- Denison State School
- Dingo State School
- Duaringa State School
- Emerald North State School
- Emerald State High School
- Emerald State School
- Eungella State School
- Finch Hatton State School
- Gindie State School
- Gogango State School
- Goovigen State School
- Jambin State School
- Middlemount Community School
- Mount Larcom State School
- Mount Morgan Central State School
- Moutn Morgan State High School
- Ridgelands State School
- Stanwell State School
- Tieri State School
- Wartburg State School
- Westwood State School
- Woorabinda State School
- Wowan State School
The list of early childhood centres that have closed are:
- Kindy Care Mount Morgan
- Lady Gowrie Pioneer Valley Community Kindergarten, Mirani
- Platypus Kindy, Eungella