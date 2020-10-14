Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.
Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.
Education

Schools in focus: Bilo students explore tech of the future

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 9:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BILOELA primary school students had a glimpse of what their futures might look like, with a workshop showing them how to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

Prospect Creek State School invited Origin Energy to host a workshop earlier this month to share sustainable science resources.

Students had the chance to build different objects using solar and energy kits including mini robots and wind turbines, which will be used across the school.

Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.
Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

Origin Instrumentation and Electrical pipeline technician James Griffiths said it was great to see students’ interest and curiosity in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

“It was a great to spend some time with the students sharing good energy through the donation of this equipment,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We all really enjoyed seeing what we could make and solving problems through fun, hands on activities.”

Prospect Creek State School principal Rosalie Reynolds said it was wonderful to see students using their critical thinking skills essential for succeeding in tomorrow’s world.

“These new resources will really help empower our students across all year levels, to learn about the environmental issues impacting our community and beyond,” she said.

biloela origin energy prospect creek state school solar energy
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Catch up with the latest news in The Morning Rewind

        Premium Content Catch up with the latest news in The Morning Rewind

        News Political news makes headlines as the Prime Minister visits Rockhampton and the...

        LETTERS: Crisis reveals quality of leaders

        Premium Content LETTERS: Crisis reveals quality of leaders

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rocky mum to fight forced vaccinations in election campaign

        Premium Content Rocky mum to fight forced vaccinations in election campaign

        Politics Mum stands against fluoride in water, forced vaccinations