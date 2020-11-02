Menu
GPC's Marina Superintendent David Osmond and Tannum State High student Natania D'Sa receiving Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Student of the Year award.
Education

Schools in focus: Students recognised in prestigious awards

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 11:00 AM
SENIOR students from Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg are being recognised for their excellent attitude, academic achievements and commitment in a prestigious student award ceremony.

Central Queensland’s high achievers will be recognised in Gladstone Ports Corporation’s distinguished Student of the Year award.

One student from 24 schools across Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg will receive the award.

Tannum Sands State High School student Natania D’Sa has received the award, and more students will be awarded later this month.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager, Rowen Winsor said the bursary program was a long-term investment to create future leaders for the community.

“This award recognises our talented youth and their hard work especially during such a

challenging year like 2020, and also motivates them to pursue their dream careers,” Ms Winsor said.

“It is such a pleasure to see these bursaries handed out at graduation ceremonies in schools across Bundaberg, Gladstone and Rockhampton,” she said.

“We are fostering the leaders of tomorrow and potentially the future leaders of Australia’s

premier multi-commodity Port.

“We send our congratulations to the class of 2020, and we wish you all the best on your future endeavours.”

The award was part of one GPC’s oldest bursary programs that supports young talent in

the region for more than 30-years.

