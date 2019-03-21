Schools learn the importance of anti-bullying and violence

NO WAY: Yeppoon Station Constables Josh Grice and Sam McLean with MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga chatted with Yeppoon State School students about the importance of being kind to one another and anti-bullying.

NO WAY: Yeppoon Station Constables Josh Grice and Sam McLean with MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga chatted with Yeppoon State School students about the importance of being kind to one another and anti-bullying. Vanessa Jarrett

YEPPOON State School was a sea of orange on Friday for the National Day Against Bullying and Violence.

Visiting the school for the morning was Keppel MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga.

While she wasn't wearing anything orange as she doesn't own any, she was wearing blue for the school colours.

Cutting the cake as part of the day's activities. Vanessa Jarrett

She said the national day was an important time to raise the issue of bullying that not only happens in schools but also workplaces.

"My message today to the students will be about the importance of building their own emotional resilience so that they can combat bullying, report it, block it, talk to their teachers and family and only then we can help as long as we know it,” she said.

Ms Lauga commended schools in their efforts in combating the issue.

"I think schools do really well at helping people who report bullying and they have policies in place,” she said.

LEFT: Acting Principal Lisa Wogand, School Captain Tyler Calleja, Mercedes Caldwell and Freyja Strappe with MP and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga. FRONT: Keeden Barrett, Indira Johnson, Maeve Chisholm, Skye Johnson, Lexie Moritz and Mason Pegg at Yeppoon State School. Vanessa Jarrett

Most of the reports that do come through to Ms Lauga's office are around workplace bullying and not in the schools.

"It does concern me this is an issue beyond the school years and people are experiencing it at the workplace,” she said.

"It's important that we build emotionally resilient young people so they can go on to their workplace and continue on being resilient.

"Bullying has been around since the beginning of time and its good to know parents have confidence in the systems schools have in place.”

Ms Lauga, along with constables from Yeppoon police station, interacted with the children and spoke to them about bullying and being kind to one another.

"It's great to see so many people wearing orange all the way down to the students, teachers and admin,” she said.

"It's pretty clear this school wants to make change and wants to make a pleasant working and learning environment for its students.

"It's a beautiful school and I hear lots of really great things that are happening here.”