Schools of salmon swam the Fitzroy River

Clayton Evens with a 94cm salmon caught in the Fitzroy River. Contributed

A FRUITFUL fishing trip recently surprised young angler Brandon Clifton who was caught unaware when he came upon a large school of salmon on the Fitzroy River.

He had been visiting the river frequently, around once a week for recent memory, and while not the first time he'd caught salmon, the sheer number came as a welcome surprise.

"There were a lot more of them then there usually are," Brandon, 16, said.

"They were just schooling up, so we used the sound to find them and started pulling them up."

Brandon has been fishing since he "could hold a rod", and his group had used soft vibes to identify the location of the school.

Out on the waters ways with his mate Clayton Evens, the largest of the salmon the caught was 94cm.

Morning Bulletin fishing specialist, Scott Lynch, gave perspective on the above-average size of the school.

"The salmon tend to school up this time of year and move up the river when the waters are clear and we've not had much rain," Scott said.

"We've had huge numbers the last few years, and I don't think our numbers this year are as big yet."