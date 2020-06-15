School’s parents threatened with fines, battle congestion

TRAFFIC ISSUES: Rockhampton Regional Council has been asked about Frenchville State School's parents being threatened with parking fines and traffic congestion in the area.

JUST like any other regular parent, Torin O'Brien battled all-too-familiar traffic congestion to line up in his vehicle to pick up his kids from Frenchville State School, when he got a knock on the window.

The knocker was Rockhampton Regional Council's local laws officer who threatened to fine Mr O'Brien and other parents for lining up in the Geordie St loading zone in front of the school last Tuesday - something he'd done unchallenged for the past five years.

A One Nation candidate for the seat of Rockhampton in the upcoming state lection, Mr O'Brien contacted his colleague Wade Rothery, One Nation's Keppel candidate, the electorate where the traffic issue was occurring.

The two candidates visited the school and Mr O'Brien made a post on social media raising his concerns about the fine threats and ongoing traffic congestion in the area.

"We had to check out an issue that happened this week that caused problems for many parents including myself," Mr O'Brien said.

"I was met by local laws threatening fines if it happened again, to me and every other parent pulling up to collect children.

"If you're a parent of a child at Frenchville State School, you'll already be aware of the traffic congestion and I'm sure you were as frustrated as me when what we have all done for years was suddenly an offence."

Mr O'Brien said this was the type of funding and action needed as fast as possible.

"As usual this is not an issue that's just arrived, it's one that has needed attention for many years," he said.

The Morning Bulletin has previously written about the school's traffic issues with Councillor Tony Williams previously flagging alternative measures including changes to line marking on Geordie St, phasing the traffic lights at the intersection of Beasley St and Frenchville Rd and working with the school and Education Queensland to discuss potential staggered finishing times and future planning.

Former Councillor candidate for Division 2 Warren Acutt proposed modifying nearby Joyce Harding Park into a hybrid alternative, converting part of the perimeter of the park into a car park week days which returned to park use after 4pm.

In posts onto Frenchville State Schools social media, locals raised concerns over the traffic issues and made suggestions for alternatives for council to consider.

Sandi Brown said the traffic issue wasn't a new thing for the school, parents, council members or the community.

"It has been on "the agenda" for well over 10 years. It's a big problem but for less than an hour of every school day," Ms Brown said.

Sue Grayson believed a bridge from the back of Norman Gardens over Moores Creek to Frenchville "would help a lot".

John Mooney said the area needed more access.

"Maybe a bridge at the end of Thozet Rd onto Frenchville Rd and another off Eichelberger St to Cheney St?" Mr Mooney asked.

A recent anonymous text from a resident of Frenchville Rd to the Bully said the traffic in front of Frenchville school was "backed up four blocks to Dean st and not moving".

"This is a regular occurrence, and for me to get home it takes aproximently 20 minutes to get past the school," the texter said.

"This could be eliminated by extending Thozet Rd 50 metres to connect to Frenchville Rd and all the people east of Frenchville school could bypass the school, ­reducing the traffic hazard in front of the school.

"Council could remedy this problem easily if they were committed to fixing the problem."

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokesman said they had looked at this option previously, however Thozet Rd between Kerrigan St and the creek was a narrow access road, not suitable for increased traffic.

"Because of the terrain, widening this section of Thozet Road would impact the grade and location of the driveways to these properties," the spokesman said.

"It would also have wider implications for residents in Flanagan, Murphy, Carpenter and Kerrigan streets."

A TransLink spokesperson confirmed Rockhampton Regional Council had been working with Frenchville State School and its P&C Committee to improve the pick-up and drop-off efficiency along Geordie Street.

Given that the roads around the school were RRC's responsibility, they deferred to council to respond on the traffic issues.

RRC were asked for a response on Mr O'Brien's parking concerns and what strategies council were considering to reduce congestion around the school.