SCHOOL CLOSURES: CQ schools shut down as deluge floods roads

The Farnborough State School shared this photo of the "Stop Drop Go Area" warning of water over Farnborough Rd.

TODAY'S deluge has forced the Farnborough State School to close their doors.

The school poscaroted a notice to Facebook stating "SCHOOL is now closed for today due to road flooding".

Principal Carol Butler spoke with ABC Capricornia about the closure earlier this morning.

"It's just not safe to get here is why we have made the decision to close the school," she said.

"Just today, we are hoping it will be business as usual tomorrow."

An employee of Tarangba State School said some teachers from Woodbury way were not able to come into school today, they had called in replacements.

She said the rain had slowed off, but there was still a lot of water in the area.

They expect some parents would choose to keep their kids at home today.

The Department of Education and Training have advised the Byfield State School and the Yarwin State School have also closed today.