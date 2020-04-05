Schools to go live with virtual classes

Some Rockhampton schools are preparing to make every classroom virtual, if not by the first week after the holiday break, shortly afterwards.

Some Rockhampton schools are preparing to make every classroom virtual, if not by the first week after the holiday break, shortly afterwards.

SOME Rockhampton schools are preparing to make every classroom virtual, if not by the first week after the holiday break, shortly afterwards.

School principals have been proactive in keeping parents informed about this during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One principal said teachers were working with the platform Seesaw to deliver online learning.

“Our Year 1 and some Year 2 classes are already using this platform,” she said.

“There will be a classroom set up by each class.

“This may not be available in the first week of next term but we will roll it out after that.”

The principal said the school was very conscious of time constraints for families, with parents working at home and in many households, a number of children needing to access the internet.

She said all of the school’s content would be recorded so that families could create timetables suitable to themselves.

“This will also help students of essential workers if they are attending school on a flexible basis. They can attend (school) face-to-face and then learn from home via these platforms.”

The principal also urged parents not to rush out and print off all of the learning at home materials.

“Most of the forms can be accessed as an editable PDF, or students can write the answers on blank or lined paper,” she said.

The principal said for those students who did not have access to the internet, the school would have printed packages available for pick up.

She said parents would be notified of how to access the PDFs online and the hard copy packages, after the holiday break. The principal said if school did not return as per normal after the break, teachers would provide weekly communication to parents and students via email, as well as a weekly phone call to each child.

“This is all to maintain contact and check on everyone’s wellbeing.”