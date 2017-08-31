School's unique family bonding plan

Tim Cook with his daughter, Larissa Cook, at the Capricorn Caves

WHILE most teens are keen to get away from their parents, St Ursula's College is changing that, with father-daughter bonding over a series of adventure challenges.

As part of the Yeppoon school's Year 8 Camp, each student invited her father, or father-figure, to Father and Daughter Caves Day at the Capricorn Caves for a day of high ropes challenges, adventure caving, and rock wall climbing.

Grazier and Coal Miner, Tim Cook, travelled from his home at Theresa Creek, near Clermont, to spend the day with his daughter, Larissa, 13, who is a boarding student at the College.

"Larissa was very excited about the camp; she rang me up as soon as she knew the date of it,” said Mr Cook.

"We climb up some hills at home, but the climbing wall and the high ropes were a different kind of challenge.”

Khye Smith, 18, accompanied his younger sister, Jade, 13, and said the experience was enjoyable.

Khye Smith with his sister, Jade Smith, at the Capricorn Caves Contributed

"I work in Rockhampton, so being able to spend the day doing adventure climbing activities with Jade was good,” said Mr Smith.

"I was keen to come along.”

"We have a five year age gap, so we don't spend that much time together,” said Jade.

"I'm glad that he came along with me today.”

St Ursula's College, Yeppoon, Year 8 Camp Coordinator, Ms Kathy Strelow, explained the popularity and success of Father and Daughter Caves Day.

"The activities selected for camp were trust activities; a lot of the students tried the Adventure Caving and High Ropes, but realised it was more difficult than it looked,” Ms Strelow said.

"The fathers, or father figures, provided so much encouragement to the students during the activities, there was a lot of team building, confidence-boosting, affirmative talk between the adults and students.”

"The feedback, from parents and students, indicated that Father and Daughter Caves Day really opened up the communication lines for some families, and that is wonderful.”