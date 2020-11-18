Schoolteachers help kickstart junior cricket in Moranbah

Moranbah's booming junior cricket program has attracted more than 70 participants since its inception just a few months ago.

JUNIOR cricket is back on the agenda in Moranbah and the sport-loving community cannot get enough.

With the bulk of sport offerings in the town on hiatus until next year, Moranbah East State School teacher Joel Bock decided now was the perfect time to push for a cricket revival.

The Walkerston Cricket Club spinner started by spreading the word among students, hoping “for at least 20 kids”.

The response was nothing short of incredible.

“In the first week we had 63 kids register,” Bock said.

“Now we have a bit over 70 under-12s age kids playing cricket.”

For five weeks now the program has moved from strength to strength, with some assistance from visiting Queensland Cricket junior coaches and dedicated local volunteers.

As an avid cricketer and passionate teacher, Bock said he always planned to push for a junior cricket presence in the region once he had properly settled into town.

“It was a goal when I came out to Moranbah, when I saw there were no junior cricket comps here,” he said.

“I always did when I was a kid and I wanted to give them that option.”

The Junior Blasters and Master Blasters programs have been a big hit for kids in Moranbah.

Bock and a committed group took over the dormant Moranbah Cricket Club committee where he was instilled as president.

“We started having a chat to kids about it at school, just to get cricket out there,” he said.

“We have a few Moranbah East teachers who put their hand up to coach.

“I think the only sport out here generally in term four is touch footy … so we just said let’s give this a go. If it works it works if it doesn’t, well we’ve given it a crack.

“It seems to be working. The kids love it.”

So successful has the program revival been in Moranbah that the committee was recently recognised as Queensland Cricket’s Volunteers of the Month for October.

Bock hopes this early enthusiasm is just the start for the sport in Moranbah.

“It’s been good for the kids to be able to hang out, play some games, have fun and learn some new skills,” he said.

“That small town culture is really shining through.”

