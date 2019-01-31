Schroder brothers' epic swim for charity

Brothers Cam and Tim Schroder are braving the ocean swells and gusty weather to raise funds for Variety Children's Charity

Brothers Cam and Tim Schroder are braving the ocean swells and gusty weather to raise funds for Variety Children's Charity Trish Bowman

HE'S a little battered and bruised but Yeppoon's Cam Schroder is determined the show must go on as he continues to face the elements in a mammoth swim to raise funds for the Children's Variety Charity.

Lugging his camping equipment behind on a body board attached to a rope, Cam has already swum from Humpy to Halfway Island, to Monkey Point on Great Keppel Island, over to Middle Island then to Miall Island. And as the weather has blown up, the going has gotten tougher and rougher throughout the journey.

"It has been very hard going and the weather really hasn't been overly kind,” Cam said.

"At this stage, we are looking at modifying the swim as it doesn't look viable to do the last leg of the journey from Sloping Island to North Keppel and then on to Conical Island.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Brothers Cam and Tim Schroder are braving the ocean swells and gusty weather to raise funds for Variety Children's Charity Trish Bowman

"The weather has really knocked me around, I'm not worried about the sharks or the stingers, it's the weather and the rough conditions that concern me.

"The currents are much stronger than I realised they would be when I started the swim.

"The waves are standing right up there and the currents are washing out to sea.

"It has become far too windy to continue to the original plan, so we will modify it for the safety of both my brother Tim and I as well as our tinnie back-up person.”

Cam said in spite of the difficulty he has thoroughly enjoyed the experience so far.

"A large turtle swam next to me near Passage Rocks, I've seen lots of coral trout just past the observatory and I swam through a school of parrot fish near Middle Island,” he said.

Brothers Cam and Tim Schroder are braving the ocean swells and gusty weather to raise funds for Variety Children's Charity Trish Bowman

"Likewise, camping on secluded islands has been magical. The tranquillity, the fauna and flora have all been lovely and added something very special to the journey.”

Yesterday Cam's brother Tim arrived from Sydney ready to swim beside Cam in the final part of the brotherly challenge which has now been changed to include two big swims, the first on Friday from Leeks Beach to Putney Beach followed by a swim from Monkey Beach back to the resort on Saturday.

"This is the first time I have done anything like this and it has been a huge experience. I have learnt more about the local water and current conditions and challenged myself further than I ever have before,” he said.

"We have raised $1160 so far and hope to raise a lot more for the Variety Children's Charity before we finish, it's a very good charity that does amazing work with sick children and it is something that motivates me to keep going even when my muscles are tired and ready to stop.

"I would love to urge everyone to help out even just a little to make a difference in these children's' lives.”

To help Cam and Tim raise funds for Variety Children's Charity visit Cam Schroders Facebook page and follow the links.