Schumacher doctor denies ‘experiment’

MICHAEL Schumacher's doctor has warned fans that he "does not work miracles" following stem cell therapy he performed on the former F1 star.

Dr Philippe Menasché has also slammed claims he was carrying out "experiments" on the legendary racing driver when he treated him in Paris last month.

Little was known about the operation, but seven-time world champion Schumacher is believed to have received transfusions of inflammation-reducing stem cells.

Among the media flurry surrounding the top-secret procedure, local media reported on it as "experimental".

Menasche - known as a pioneer in stem-cell research - has slammed these claims, telling Italian newspaper La Republica: "I do not perform miracles. My team and I are not doing an experiment - an abominable term that is not in line with a serious medical view."

Schumacher's condition is not public knowledge, but after the procedure last month, a nurse told Le Parisien: "Yes he is in my service … And I can assure you that he is conscious."

The French paper also said Schumacher has been treated at least twice previously at the Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris, admitted each time under a false name and treated by a small medical team. It was also reported the F1 driver was accompanied by security staff.

Dr Philippe Menasche has warned fans 'I don't perform miracles'

Schumacher's health has been shrouded in secrecy ever since a near-fatal brain injury he suffered in 2013.

The F1 champion suffered severe head injuries on a family skiing holiday in the French Alps and has not been seen in public since.

He was skiing with his son Mick when he fell and cracked his head on a boulder on the Combe de Saulire above Méribel. The devastating injury left him paralysed and unable to speak.

Schumacher spent three months in a medically-induced coma after the accident and has had years of intensive care at his house in Gland, a Swiss town on the shore of Lake Geneva.

His condition now appears to have stabilised and in January this year he was taken by helicopter to the family's holiday home in Mallorca for his 50th birthday.

Michael Schumacher with his wife Corrine. (Photo by Getty Images)

In a celebratory post on Instagram, his family wrote: "Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy."

They confirmed that Schumacher was in "the very best of hands."

The wall of secrecy is reportedly enforced by his wife, Corinna.

Formula One's head of motorsport, Ross Brawn has spoken publicly about Corinna's decision to keep her husband's health private.

He said: "I am constantly in touch with Corinna, and I totally agree with their decision."

"Michael has always been a very private person and that's been a guiding principle in his career, his life and his family always agreed with that choice.

"It's completely understandable that Corinna has wanted to maintain the same approach, even after the tragic event, and it's a decision we must all respect.

"I'm sure the millions of people who are still Michael fans will understand it, too."