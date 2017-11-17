Schwarten explains why Labor rejected Strelow

LONG-term Rockhampton Labor powerbroker Robert Schwarten has responded to a letter from Independent candidate Margaret Strelow this week.

Ms Strelow penned a letter to The Morning Bulletin in which she spoke about missing out on Labor preselection for the current election campaign.

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK161117astrelow

In the letter she said toeing the party line might have been too big an ask for her after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's veto on the Adani loan, placing, she claimed, 1700 jobs in jeopordy for the Rockhampton region.

Here is Mr Schwarten's response:

Margaret Strelow said publicly that she would abide by the rank and file members vote.

She was resoundingly beaten 43 to 32.

There is no "long story” as she puts it.

Every time she has faced a local preselection she has been rebutted.

Recently she claimed it was personal from me, now it's factional as they say; whatever.

Her decision to not preference Labor is hers to make.

No one from Labor has asked her for preferences.

But what it shows is that Margaret, as I have always said, views the Labor Party as a mere vehicle on her personal journey to Parliament.

Labor people see through such emptiness and hence the rejection by the branch members.

Margaret played no role at branch level and attended meetings very, very rarely.

Again a reason for rejection by members.

In suggesting we missed out is an insult to recently retired Labor Member Bill Byrne on his efforts in delivering for Rockhampton every project council asked for is outrageous.

She is helping create a LNP/One Nation government that will do nothing for Rocky and create chaos in government.