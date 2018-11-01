Menu
Former Member for Rockhampton and cabinet minister Robert Schwarten is furious.
Schwarten: Not one of the things he said is true

1st Nov 2018 12:26 AM
ROBERT Schwarten has threatened to sue the LNP's Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works Michael Hart if he repeats statements made under parliamentary privilege on Tuesday outside of the parliament.

"Not one of the things he said is true," Mr Schwarten said. "He's a gutless grub as far as I'm concerned."

Mr Schwarten said his lifelong friendship with Geoff Murphy was not a secret and he had appropriately declared any dealings he had with him during his time as the Member for Rockhampton and as a former cabinet minister.

"He's never asked me for a favour and I've never given him one," he said.

"I've never had a beer with John Murphy, or even a cup of tea.

"It's a blatant lie, why would I approach anybody in the LNP?

"Geez, I was a cabinet minister for 13 f--king years. Labor politicians do not issue contracts and I doubt LNP ones do either.

"The man is an unmitigated liar and you can put that in print too."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

