Schwarto: Gentleman O'Rourke is new breed of CQ politician

THE VICTOR: Labor's Barry O'Rourke has claimed a hard fought victory for the seat of Rockhampton.

SOON to be anointed the new member for the seat of Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke's meteoric rise to political prominence has been surprising to say the least.

From the moment he put his hand up to run in Labor's pre-selection race, in the wake of incumbent member Bill Byrne retiring, the pressure was intense for the political newcomer to negotiate a steep political learning curve and rise to the occasion of winning one of the closest state elections Rockhampton has seen in decades.

But Rockhampton Labor stalwart and former Housing Minister Robert Schwarten, who has worked closely with Mr O'Rourke previously when he was the director for Public Housing, regards him as the right man for the times, predicting he would do some excellent work for the local community in the years to come.

"We got the right result going forward for the people of Rockhampton,” Mr Schwarten said.

"Barry O'Rourke, you mark my words, will be a fair dinkum Labor bloke and he'll be a bloody good local member.

"He is as good as they come when it comes to connecting this community and he will work with other levels of government in a very cooperative way.”

Mr Schwarten was surprised by how gentlemanly Mr O'Rourke was in the rough and tumble political world.

LABOR STALWART: Robert Schwarten believes Rockhampton needed a politician like Mr O'Rourke who was ready to listen, knew how to get results and was above petty politicking.

"The thing that he's got that I've never had is the capacity to just brush off the sniping and the gutter tactics, all those things that were thrown at him, the insults, he just brushed it all away and ran a positive campaign,” he said.

"One of my great weaknesses is that I take people like that on and fight fire with fire but knock em down and drag em out politics I think has had its day.

"I think the day belongs to people like Barry O'Rourke who are generally not fussed by what criticism they get, they just get on with the job.

"No one could think that's a sign of weakness, it's a great inner strength he has in that regard, the ability to get on and focus on what he's doing.”

Mr Schwarten attempted to dispel the public perception that he had selected Mr O'Rourke to run against Ms Strelow.

"He came to me, he saved me from having to run in order to get a local vote and I'm delighted that he did,” Mr Schwarten said.

"My natural instincts were he would make a good local member and that has been vindicated.

"That he would put a team together around himself that would take him forward, he wouldn't have to rely on the likes of me and I was proved correct on that.”

Mr Schwarten said he was content to offer advice - when asked - and otherwise occupied himself during the campaign doing the mechanical work like putting up signs.

"He won the seat by himself, not through any of my influence, but certainly I was pleased I could be able to support him at the local level within the Labor party and he will kick goals for Rocky,” he said.

"I think he will make it a safe seat, he will take it back to was it was like when I was there.”

He said the key for Mr O'Rourke would be hard work, determination, being accessible to people 24/7, listening to their concerns and not being frightened to have a conversation.

Soon to be sworn in as the member for Rockhampton, Labor's Barry O'Rourke.

"What everybody loses sight of is that he got to a very senior level in government and he understands how the public service works better than anyone does,” Mr Schwarten said.

"That's going to be an enormous strength that he brings and he's very well respected within the Queensland public service, he's been a public servant for a long time.

"That's the hidden talent he brings to the place.

"He will be respectful, embracing of people, embracing of ideas and he won't be frightened to have a go.”

Mr Schwarten believes these character traits in a state member was exactly what disgruntled Labor people were looking for.

"Someone that will give them some comfort that someone's walking a few miles in their shoes with them,” he said.

Although the topic of mentoring the political newcomer Mr O'Rourke had been broached during their conversations, Mr Schwarten said he would only help out when asked for advice on a subject.

"I told him I have no intentions of intervening in his life, I'm happy to give advice but I'm also happy for him to ignore it.

"During the campaign, he asked my views on things, I gave them, he sometimes listened to them and sometimes didn't and that's the relationship we'll have.”

Mr Schwarten said he was focused on life beyond politics, due to depart shortly with his wife for a seven-week trip to South America and plans for a travel packed schedule next year.

"I will be a phone call away for Barry but we're mates and that's the way it's going to stay,” he said.

"I look forward to catching up with him for a beer on a Friday afternoon and talk about the events of the week.”