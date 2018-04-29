Schwarto gives council a tick as he dives into a hot issue

Chuuk Atoll, (also known as Truk) in the Caroline Islands is infamous for its giant lagoon. The lagoon is the final resting place for more than 100 ships, planes and submarines - the legacy of a fierce World War II battle between the Imperial Japanese Fleet and Allied carrier planes. The lagoon has been declared an underwater museum. Souvenir taking of relics from the area are prohibited by law

Columnist Robert Schwarten lets rip again.

FULL marks to Rocky Regional Council for its ban on helium balloons which mirrors state bans.

Good on Councillor Ellen Smith for mentioning that every time she sees one she thinks about the animal it may kill.

Having dived on our Great Reef and others around the world I can say that seeing a turtle with a plastic bag in its mouth on the floor of the ocean or them floating around what is supposed to be a pristine environment is confronting.

Worse still is the fact that places like third world Truk ban these bags so they are not evident in their reefs.

There's always excuses not to do it and I'm ashamed to say the cabinets in which I served accepted them.

So full marks to the Palaszczuk Government as it pushed ahead with the ban. Sensibly they are waiting to see what the rollout looks like in NSW.

As I write state and federal ministers are meeting to address the issue of China's refusal to accept our waste.

Ipswich Council jumped the gun saying it would stop receiving recycling only to recant after a ratepayer revolt.

Thankfully our council took the opposite view.

But in reality it is time we all understood that getting rid of our rubbish costs.

A young boy recycling a drink bottle at home. robcruse

That really should not be a hard concept as councils have always charged for rubbish collection.

In the old days there was little to dump as there were few plastic containers.

Even ice cream came in cardboard bricks, shoppers carried string bags, and cardboard boxes stored just about everything.

These days we live in a throw away society things like fridges which lasted a lifetime now have the time life of a long play record sorry we don't see them much either.

Everything is cling wrapped or plastic coated so there's billions of kilograms thrown out every year.

A recycling expert says we need to invest $125 million into recycling infrastructure which could turn plastic and glass into road base.

The point is recycling does not come cheap in dollars but the outcome of not doing it costs more.

The Queensland government has stated it needs to reintroduce the dump levy to stop NSW dropping their refuse over our border.

This shows the absurdity of state laws, we need a national policy. Oh and while we are at it can we please get a more current list of what should/should not go in the yellow bin.

That would cut the recycle costs by half if people followed it. That's a big ask too.

Robert Schwarten is the former long-serving Member for Rockhampton who served as a state minister across several portfolios.