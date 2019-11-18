Schwarto joins hunt for thieves

FORMER Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten joined the hunt for thieves who stole his red Lexus wagon and his wife’s black Lexus sedan from their home at the weekend.

At one stage the Labor Party stalwart, in his ute, was following a man driving his stolen Lexus in south Rockhampton.

“My (stolen) car ended up at an Allenstown service station and the people were trying to use my (stolen) credit card,” Mr Schwarten said.

“So up Judy and I went, and here they are coming out of Patrick Street in my car.

“The driver was following the road rules, being careful, and then they woke up that I was behind them because they would have recognised the old ute from being outside our house, so they took off like a rocket.”

Last Friday evening thieves scaled the Schwarten’s fence before entering their Main Street home and stealing two sets of car keys, credit cards and a wallet.

On Monday police hadn’t yet recovered the Schwarten’s stolen vehicles.

A woman, who was a ­passenger in the black Lexus on Sunday when it evaded police at several locations in Rockhampton, has been charged.

Police are still looking for other offenders.

