Schwarto races to the rescue in Rocky!

Robert and Peter Schwarten came to the rescue this week as they chased a wanted man down Lion Creek Rd in Rockhampton.

THE Fox Files is back! See our lead story below plus more hot gossip.

LIKE two cowboys in a classic western film, they finally got their man.

Earlier in the week, the brothers saw a man running down the busy street, and as they turned the corner found a policewoman who asked them if they'd seen a suspicious man in their travels.

So naturally the Schwarten brothers told the policewoman they had just spotted the man.

Peter took off after this man in the vehicle they had travelling in (which happened to be Labor candidate, Russell Robertson's campaign vehicle) at a speed recommended by the policewoman.

Mr Schwarten said onlookers saw Russell Robertson's vehicle travelling at a fast speed down Lion Creek Rd and assumed it was for no good reason.

Luckily, his pursuit was successful and police caught the man.

The plot thickens

LEANNE Goodsall was distraught when she visited her elderly mother recently to find a family heirloom had disappeared.

Last week, the Kabra woman travelled into Rockhampton to pay her mother a visit.

Leanne Goodsall wants to know what happened to her mother's heirloom clock Jann Houley

She was terribly shocked to find there was no sign of the family's antique grandfather clock.

The rare clock has been kept in Mrs Goodsall's family for five generations.

It is a distinctive, timber clock with two prancing horses whose tails are made of real hair.

Mrs Goodsall asked her mother if she knew what had happened to it, but unfortunately she couldn't recall.

The question remains: how did it go missing, and was it sold to an antique dealer?

Surprise for someone special

THIS Valentines Day, Jackson Rees from Ray White Rockhampton City wanted to show his girlfriend how much she meant to him.

So he delivered flowers and assorted gifts to her work, and even had a big balloon made from Sensational Parties.

Jackson Rees from Ray White Rockhampton City surprised his girlfriend for Valentine's Day. Contributed

"They also usually deliver these items to the persons work dressed as a big Valentines bear,” he said.

However, he arranged to surprise his girlfriend with these gifts as himself dressed in the bear outfit.

Shake Up

ROCKY'S real estate market is going to get a major shake up in the coming months.

Another real estate business has bought out a local competitor.

The sale is unconditional and the settlement is set for April Fool's Day.

Stay tuned for re-branding and who it is.

Find Your Fierce

SOCIAL media identity and lifestyle and fashion blogger Kayal Boyd is coming to Rockhampton.

Kayla will be at Headricks Lane in March 9 as part of her Find Your Fierce tour.

Tickets are on sale now through www.oztix.com.au.

Coffee and a schooner of beer?

THE Red Lion Hotel now opens for coffee with a window at the Reddy Bistro.

They are open from 6am to 11am, Monday to Friday, with the coffee served by the lovely Holly (pictured).

Holly serving coffee at the Red Lion Hotel Red Lion

You might have to wait until 10am buy the beer though!

Twisted Sisters

WESTERN wear clothing store Twisted Sisters have closed their Wandal store and have since re-opened in Sarina.

They were previously also next door to the Great Western Hotel.

All the best in your new venture, Kerryanne Quantock.