Schwarto to run again: Bullies won’t knock him down

DIVISION 7 councillor, Stephen Schwarten has declared he will run again in the March local government election despite announcing in July that he would retire.

Cr Schwarten has sat on Rockhampton Regional Council for eight terms and only narrowly won his seat in 2016 with 50.42 per cent of the vote.

The announcement came in a public statement tabled at Tuesday’s full council meeting citing online personal attacks and defending his reputation and “good family name” as the reason for changing his position.

The public statement said he had been the “target of several vile political attacks” since The Morning Bulletin published a story on October 16, about the Quay St pavers and Cr Schwartens attempt to stop a trial to find ways to fix them.

“Well yes, an election is coming, in March, and although I previously announced I would NOT be a candidate in view of vile attacks such as these, I have decided I will sit for Division 7 again,” his letter says.

“Retirement is still my preference, but if these political attacks are going to continue I will contest a ninth term if this is what it takes for me to protect my hard-earned reputation and my good family name.”

Cr Schwarten had earlier put forward a notice of motion regarding his opposition to the council’s Quay St pavers rectification plan (voted on a meeting in October).

When the matter came up at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Margaret Strelow declared she believed Cr Schwarten had a conflict of interest. Mayor Strelow explained that under the Local Government Act councillors are required to declare at a meeting if another councillor has a conflict. If they fail to do so they face penalties themselves.

Cr Schwarten maintained he did not have a conflict having earlier explained that he missed many of the Team McMillan meetings and so considered that money given to Team McMillan by the contractor for Quay Street did not create a conflict for him.

Remaining councillors Neil Fisher, Tony Williams, Ellen Smith and Cherie Rutherford were asked hether they believed he had a conflict of interest and unanimously voted yes.

Cr Schwarten was then asked to leave the Council meeting while the item was discussed.

As he stood up to leave he placed his paperwork on the council table, said “please yourself” and walked out.

Councillors were then asked if anyone else was willing to move Cr Schwarten’s motion .

No one was willing to move the motion and so the motion lapsed.

Chief executive Evan Pardon then went to invite Cr Scwarten back into the meeting however it appeared he had already left the building.

The public statement he had left on the council table detailed his ongoing mental health treatment.

Councillor Schwarten’s statement said he had recently discovered he had childhood Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) that was left untreated and became a precursor for major depressive mood disorder symptoms which began in 1968 and are still active in severe stages.

He also detailed seeing a psychologist for adjustment disorder, similar to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Division 7 covers Park Avenue, Kawana and Parkhurst.

The 2018/19 RRC annual report notes Cr Schwarten’s salary at $87,929.

During that year he attended eight out of 22 council meetings.

He is not on any committees.