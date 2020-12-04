Menu
Police are searching for a person who allegedly robbed a liquor store at Yeppoon last night armed with a pair of scissors. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

‘Scissors used’ in liquor store armed robbery

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
4th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
A LIQUOR store was allegedly robbed last night at Yeppoon by an unknown offender wielding a pair of scissors.

A person allegedly entered a liquor store on James St about 10pm, armed with a pair of scissors, and took cash from the registers.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no-one was injured during the incident.

Police are searching for the alleged offender, who is described as having a short, skinny build.

They were wearing a hoodie, had a bandana over their face, and socks on their hands.

Police investigations are continuing.

