‘Scissors used’ in liquor store armed robbery
A LIQUOR store was allegedly robbed last night at Yeppoon by an unknown offender wielding a pair of scissors.
A person allegedly entered a liquor store on James St about 10pm, armed with a pair of scissors, and took cash from the registers.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no-one was injured during the incident.
Police are searching for the alleged offender, who is described as having a short, skinny build.
They were wearing a hoodie, had a bandana over their face, and socks on their hands.
Police investigations are continuing.