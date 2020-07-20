Menu
Scissors with marijuana leaf attached used for chip packets

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A WOMAN caught with scissors in her possession claimed they were for opening chip packets, even though marijuana residue was attached to the scissors.

Wendy Sue Muir pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possession a drug utensil.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted a vehicle in Mt Morgan on June 23 and Muir was a passenger.

Police found a pair of red-handle scissors in the passenger footwell which had marijuana leaf attached.

Snr Constable Rumford said Muir told police she used the scissors to cut open chip packets.

Muir told the court she was the carer for her husband who has an amputated left leg and twisted spine.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

