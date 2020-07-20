Scissors with marijuana leaf attached used for chip packets

Generic photo of a pair of scissors.

Generic photo of a pair of scissors.

A WOMAN caught with scissors in her possession claimed they were for opening chip packets, even though marijuana residue was attached to the scissors.

Wendy Sue Muir pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possession a drug utensil.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Meth user’s lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted a vehicle in Mt Morgan on June 23 and Muir was a passenger.

Police found a pair of red-handle scissors in the passenger footwell which had marijuana leaf attached.

Snr Constable Rumford said Muir told police she used the scissors to cut open chip packets.

Muir told the court she was the carer for her husband who has an amputated left leg and twisted spine.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.