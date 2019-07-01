SCOLIOSIS: Teen won't let curve define who she is

HEALTH CHECK: Jorja Hussey is encouraging as many people as possible to check for scoliosis and spreading awareness of the impact it can have on lives.

THINGS have changed for Middlemount teen Jorja Hussey, who has used the past month to raise awareness and fundraise for an online support group that helped her through some of her toughest times.

June was international Scoliosis Awareness Month, and Jorja, 14, has encouraged as many people as possible to check for scoliosis and spread awareness of the impact it can have on lives.

She was first diagnosed in 2017 and says the day doctors told her she had a severe case of scoliosis was one of the scariest in her life.

"I was trying on clothes when mum noticed my spine had quite a large curvature,” she said.

"That's when we kind of realised I had scoliosis and it was worse than what it was when I first found out when I was eight. Back then we were told it was nothing to worry about.

"We then went to the doctor in Brisbane about it and I was diagnosed with my brace in November.”

After persevering for about 15 months in a back brace, Jorja is now facing spinal fusion surgery at the end of the year.

"The back brace was not having the desired effect, so there was no point in her continuing to wear it once we had accepted that we had to go down that surgical route,” Jorja's mum Ellen Hussey said.

Jorja, who is in Year 9 at Middlemount Community School, said she was madder at herself for not realising surgery was going to be the only outcome.

"I felt stubborn for not accepting it,” she said.

"I regret going through all that pain of having the brace and realising it didn't really do anything. It kind of maintained the curve, but never could of really worked and I think the doctor told us but we didn't really listen. We probably should have.”

Mrs Hussey said the first four months showed good results, until Jorja had a growth spurt. "Instead of gaining height from the growth spurt, the curve gained more degrees - it made the curve larger instead of Jorja getting taller,” she said. "We were having such good results and were thinking it's all great and then went for her next check-up and realised no, it wasn't great at all.

"The doctor had originally told us Jorja was on the surgical end of the scale, but we were at such an early stage of our journey, I think hearing that just freaked us both out.”

Jorja has an 'S' shape spine, which is sitting at 58 degrees at the top and 35 degrees at the bottom. Mrs Hussey said once a curve was over 50 degrees, it was estimated to gain 1-2 degrees a year if not stabilised.

"That's why we have chosen to have the surgery,” she said.

Despite struggling with the back brace in the beginning, Jorja said she was emotional to be saying goodbye.

"When I was told I didn't really need it any more I was crying and really upset because it had become part of me,” she said.

"It got to the point where when I didn't have it on I felt really uncomfortable.

"I had to ease out of it like when I eased into it because it was such a sudden change. It was so bizarre because I never thought I would say that.”

Jorja will be undergoing surgery on New Year's Eve and said she is "absolutely terrified”.

"I am still wrapping my head around the fact it is actually happening,” she said.

"I am really scared, but I do have a lot of support.”

However, despite everything, she has a positive outlook on the future and has become more resilient.

"Even though it has been traumatic, in the end has helped me to develop my own personality,” she said.

"I try not to take things for granted. Before I got my brace, I used to complain about my back hurting, but now I have more gratitude.

"Without the brace I would have been straight into surgery, and that would have been absolutely terrifying. I can't even imagine being in that position.

"I needed that time to settle and accept the fact I needed surgery. It gave us time to research and become more educated about scoliosis.”

Even though her scoliosis hasn't stopped her from living her life to the fullest, Jorja said she would be more free post-surgery.

"You are 14 and just want to fit in with everyone,” she said.

"I won't be able to blame my back hurting anymore, I won't be sitting uncomfortably in class anymore, I will be able to walk down the street without freaking out about whether people notice my back.

"Even though in the short term I will be in a lot of pain, in the long term I will be a lot happier.”

On the day of her first scoliosis appointment, Jorja was handed a flyer by the woman at the front desk.

It was for an online group called Curvy Girls Scoliosis Foundation, which involved girls from all over the world dealing with the same things she was.

"At first I thought I don't need support, I'll be completely fine,” she said. "Then one day, day five of having my brace, it was not a good day. So, I picked up the flyer and thought I would check it out.

"I applied, scrolled through their Facebook and found so much support and love there.

"Other people don't know what you are feeling or what you are going through - they don't know any of it.

"These people who are going through the exact same thing know how you feel. If you want someone to listen and understand what you are going through or if you're are looking for advice or have some questions - you are not alone.”

Jorja said she saw international Scoliosis Awareness Month as an opportunity to give back.

She set up a GoFundMe page, with a fundraising goal of $1124 for Curvy Girls by June 30.

However, by mid-June she had well and truly smashed her goal, forcing her to switch her target to $2411.

"It was insane. We put it up three days before the start of June and it had already hit $800.

"I never thought that would ever happen, I thought we would only get $1000. Curvy Girls is a self funded business, and every donation counts.

"I chose $1124 and $2411 because November 24, 2017, was the date I was diagnosed and received my back brace, this date impacted me significantly.”

At last count, Jorja had raised $2750, with her fundraising campaign shared more than 260 times on social media.

She will also cut her hair and donate it to Australian Alopecia Areata Foundation.

She said she wouldn't be hiding her spine behind her hair and it symbolised starting a new life.

Jorja's main message to other young girls was to reach out.

"Don't feel afraid to talk to someone,” she said.

"Don't feel like you are burdening people with questions or complaining, because you're not.

"You're going through pain that is difficult and hard, and people won't understand that. But just reach out and talk to someone. Also, understand that it doesn't define you. You're not broken, you're not damaged. If anything, you are becoming stronger than you were from it.

"Just remember, I may be bent, but never broken.”

Mrs Hussey said, as a mother, her main message to other parents was to be vigilant in checking for scoliosis.

"Be vigilant and check your kids' spine,” she said.

"If you do see something out of the ordinary get it checked out because early intervention is the key to a more successful outcome.”

To donate and help raise awareness, go to www.gofundme.com/f/cut-for-the-curve.