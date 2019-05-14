ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

FORMER TOURIST MECCA: GKI is laden with tourism potential waiting to be unleashed.

FORMER TOURIST MECCA: GKI is laden with tourism potential waiting to be unleashed. Leighton Smith

WHILE he was in Rockhampton last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison reflected on his own personal connection with beautiful Great Keppel Island and his hopes of it returning to its glory days as a tourist magnet.

"You want to see Great Keppel Island going ahead,” Mr Morrison said.

"I remember going to Great Keppel Island when it was a resort when I finished my HSC and I drove all the way to Rockhampton with my brother and a few of my mates, camped on the island. We had a great couple of weeks.”

"Of course you want to see that (happen).”

When questioned whether he supported Labor's plan to bring in $80 million and thousands of visitors to the island by funding a mainland connection for a power, water and telecommunications cable, he said, "we have see a real proposal for what that thing actually is”.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was confident that the Coalition's money was better spent on the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre down "because we believe that can get up off the ground” compared to "an extension lead over to Great Keppel Island”.

She said there was no certainty and "it's still reliant on overseas investment getting that resort up and going”.

Because Rockhampton was successful in getting $25 million for the levee bank in Rockhampton from the Regional Growth Fund, and there were nine allocations across Australia, she said it was "unrealistic to think that one electorate is going to get $50 million” when it was a $300 million program.

"Labor has come out saying we just want $25 million, well, the application they put in for that was absolutely horrendous,” Ms Landry said.

"It was very scratchy. There was no information in it. They're just playing games with it.”

Queensland's Minister for Tourism Kate Jones returned fire saying the people of Capricornia deserved better than excuses not to fund tourism infrastructure on GKI.

"Russell Robertson has lobbied Canberra tirelessly for more funding for tourism infrastructure in Capricornia,” Ms Jones said.

"Labor is the only side of politics that's committed to working together to connect power and water infrastructure to Great Keppel Island.

"Michelle Landry and Scott Morrison need to stop making excuses and give the people of Capricornia their fair share.”