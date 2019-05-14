Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORMER TOURIST MECCA: GKI is laden with tourism potential waiting to be unleashed.
FORMER TOURIST MECCA: GKI is laden with tourism potential waiting to be unleashed. Leighton Smith
Politics

ScoMo's GKI connection and ongoing funding battle with state

Leighton Smith
by
14th May 2019 12:01 AM

WHILE he was in Rockhampton last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison reflected on his own personal connection with beautiful Great Keppel Island and his hopes of it returning to its glory days as a tourist magnet.

"You want to see Great Keppel Island going ahead,” Mr Morrison said.

"I remember going to Great Keppel Island when it was a resort when I finished my HSC and I drove all the way to Rockhampton with my brother and a few of my mates, camped on the island. We had a great couple of weeks.”

"Of course you want to see that (happen).”

When questioned whether he supported Labor's plan to bring in $80 million and thousands of visitors to the island by funding a mainland connection for a power, water and telecommunications cable, he said, "we have see a real proposal for what that thing actually is”.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was confident that the Coalition's money was better spent on the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention Centre down "because we believe that can get up off the ground” compared to "an extension lead over to Great Keppel Island”.

She said there was no certainty and "it's still reliant on overseas investment getting that resort up and going”.

Because Rockhampton was successful in getting $25 million for the levee bank in Rockhampton from the Regional Growth Fund, and there were nine allocations across Australia, she said it was "unrealistic to think that one electorate is going to get $50 million” when it was a $300 million program.

"Labor has come out saying we just want $25 million, well, the application they put in for that was absolutely horrendous,” Ms Landry said.

"It was very scratchy. There was no information in it. They're just playing games with it.”

Queensland's Minister for Tourism Kate Jones returned fire saying the people of Capricornia deserved better than excuses not to fund tourism infrastructure on GKI.

"Russell Robertson has lobbied Canberra tirelessly for more funding for tourism infrastructure in Capricornia,” Ms Jones said.

"Labor is the only side of politics that's committed to working together to connect power and water infrastructure to Great Keppel Island.

"Michelle Landry and Scott Morrison need to stop making excuses and give the people of Capricornia their fair share.”

federal election 2019 gki great keppel island revitalisation kate jones michelle landry scott morrison tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Labor accuses Coalition of disunity over coal-fired power

    premium_icon Labor accuses Coalition of disunity over coal-fired power

    Politics The future of a coal-fired power station hangs in the balance.

    • 14th May 2019 12:01 AM
    Law catches up with thief five years on

    premium_icon Law catches up with thief five years on

    Crime Man faces court after breaking into a tuckshop over five years ago

    • 14th May 2019 12:00 AM
    Yeppoon Coast Guard finds distress beacon

    premium_icon Yeppoon Coast Guard finds distress beacon

    News Mysterious distress beacon found floating in the water

    • 14th May 2019 12:00 AM
    Round nine of Rockhampton hockey shows off scoring prowess

    premium_icon Round nine of Rockhampton hockey shows off scoring prowess

    Sport A1 MEN and women results from the weekend

    • 14th May 2019 12:00 AM