Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shared a traditional Maori Hongi greeting with New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to begin their meeting in picturesque Queenstown.

Mr Morrison touched down in the famous ski town of Queenstown on Sunday afternoon to hold talks with Ms Ardern and the two kicked things off by pressing noses.

The traditional greeting has an important role in Maori mythology and signifies the sharing of life force.

It is said the god Tāne-nui-a-Rangi moulded the shape of the first woman, Hine-ahu-one, from earth and breathed life into her by pressing his nose against hers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison take part in a traditional hongi greeting at The Rees Hotel in Queenstown, New Zealand. NCA Newswire / Picture Calum Robertson

A hongi involves two people touching noses. NCA Newswire / Picture Calum Robertson

The moment between Ms Ardern and Mr Morrison is politically significant as it is believed to be the first meeting of world leaders without masks in a nation devoid of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Rising tensions with China and the severe economic impact of the pandemic in the Pacific are expected to be the focus of the meeting.

It is only Mr Morrison’s second time leaving Australia in more than a year, and eh will attend a business function in Queenstown on Sunday before holding a private diner with Ms Ardern and both leaders’ partners.

There will be more formal talks on Monday between the two.

More to come.

Originally published as ScoMo’s warm embrace with NZ PM