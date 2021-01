A man was injured after a fall from a scooter on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, on Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO.

A man was injured after a fall from a scooter on Farnborough Rd, Yeppoon, on Tuesday morning. FILE PHOTO.

Paramedics were called to Yeppoon’s Farnborough Rd on Tuesday morning after a man fell from a scooter about 11.16am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 80s sustained minor injuries to his arms and legs.

She said the man was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.