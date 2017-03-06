38°
SCORCHER: Rocky 3rd hottest town in QLD today

Melanie Plane
| 6th Mar 2017 2:14 PM
The mercury cracked 40 in Rockhampton today.
The mercury cracked 40 in Rockhampton today.

IF YOU think it's a bit of a stinker today, you're not wrong.

Rockhampton's temperature has cracked the 40 degree mark with a maximum of 40.0 recorded at the Rockhampton Airport weather station at 1.20pm.

The reading makes Rocky the third hottest town in Queensland today behind the northwest town Urandangi at 41.8 and Birdsville at 40.8.

Despite Autumn officially starting last week, today is officially the hottest day so far this year with the previous 2017 high of 39.4 degrees recorded on January 21.

We've also nudged the March maximum record of 42.1 set back on March 8, 1995.

If you are hoping from a reprieve from the heat, don't hold your breathe as the BOM is forecasting maximums in the mid to high 30s for Rockhampton for the rest of the week.

In terms of rain, tomorrow could be the day we've all been waiting for with a 70% chance of showers which could bring up to 10mm. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bureau of meteorology hot weather rockhampton weather weather

