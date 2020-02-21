Score $1M property for less in coastal paradise

LOCATION - that is the key feature potential buyers of this week’s House of the Week can expect.

The tri-storey property, which sits only a four-minute drive from Yeppoon’s Fishermans Bay and its main street, delivers a level of prestige through combined contemporary living and coastal charm - all for a price tag of offers over $849,000.

Yeppoon Real Estate agent Claudia Coren said the property offered a feature trifecta for potential residents including its five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four car garages on 702 sq m land.

Ocean views, three spacious balconies, an outdoor living area and a crystal blue in-ground pool enhance the home.

VIEWS: Residents can enjoy stunning views from day to night.

Touted as a slice of paradise, 3 Grace Court, Yeppoon, offers expansive open-planned living areas perfectly suited to the everyday family lifestyle.

Its current owners have decided to relocate down south to be closer to family, following their purchase back in July 2017.

FAMILY LIVING: The tri-storey property offers plenty of space of its occupants.

Ms Coren noted a high level of interest in the property thanks to its high-end appeal, practicality and low pricepoint.

“Properties like this would normally be over $1 million, this one is just so affordable, and you just couldn’t rebuild this property for its price point,” she said.

The ground level opens into a neutral foyer and timber stair case, with a fifth bedroom, bathroom and lounge room to its furthest end.

“The fifth bedroom really lends itself to guests or elderly parents who might need to move in down the track, again really driving home the family factor,” Ms Coren said.

WELCOME: The ground floor makes for the perfect guest retreat.

A spacious dining room and large lounge sits on the property’s middle floor, ideal for family living or entertaining, while a generous kitchen with rich granite features and waterfall edges host breathtaking ocean views.

PRACTICAL: The granite kitchen delivers ocean views.

Upstairs are the four remaining bedrooms. The kingsize master teams an open ensuite, spa bath and private balcony for the perfect adult retreat.

While architecture is an obvious feature of the property, Ms Coren said one of the most popular things potential buyers commented on was the sizeable garage space.

“Something everyone loves when they come through the home is the garage, it’s huge. There’s parking for five vehicles in the garage. There’s really high clearance as well, so there’s room for a boat and the cars too.”

HOME: Plenty of buyer interest has been shown in the property.

Fully fenced for home security, the property even has its own home office with a separate access door from the main house.

“The property just gives you so much value and so many great features. It’s over 500m2 just under the roof.”

Open for inspection Sunday, 11.30am-12pm.