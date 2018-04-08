Score yourself a hat trick

Make this autumn the season you branch out and add a hat to your daily style.

In summer, hats are for keeping the sun out of our eyes and off our face, but the rest of the year, they're a fashion statement and the ultimate accessory.

But the ultimate accessory comes with great responsibility and an element of boldness, so Byron Bay hat company FallenBROKENstreet founder Diva Corey gives a few tips on how to rock a hat like a pro.

"First of all, a hat is more than a stylish way to top off an outfit, stand out in a crowd or even be a bit incognito, it is also a practical way to protect your beautiful skin from the sun's harmful rays that are present all year round,” she says.

"Wool felt especially absorbs and doesn't reflect the sun's harmful rays.

"Keep in mind we have more than 100 different styles of hat in our collection, so don't give up if the first style you try isn't quite right for you, there is a hat for every head.

"Comfort is key! Most of our hats come in four different sizes so picking your right size is the first place to start.

"Once the size is right, after a few hours of wearing, the warmth from your head should settle your hat into the perfect shape just for you.”

With a new range coming out April 18, FallenBROKEN- street's focus turns to seasonal suitability and style.

"As the cooler weather starts rolling in, this autumn season is all about texture and style combined with everyday wearability,” Diva says.

"The Twist Cap is an easy top off to any outfit, in denim brocade and warm tones of velveteen.

"The Naomi is a stylish twist on the classic sailor cap in navy corduroy and The Bromley is a collaboration with Australian artist David Bromley, distressed to perfection in true Bromley style.

"The Ratatat in grey is from our new Crushable series.

"We have taken a couple of our favourite styles and made them in a crushable version, ready to be taken on adventure squished and loved and pop back into shape.”

