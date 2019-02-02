Menu
Napoleon Perdis is going into liquidation.
Score yourself a make-up bargain: Napoleon Perdis closes

Steph Allen
2nd Feb 2019 7:00 AM
ON THURSDAY make-up lovers were shocked as news broke that one of the largest brands in the country was shutting up shop.

Multi-million dollar beauty brand, Napoleon Perdis, announced it was going into voluntary administration and liquidation.

The Rockhampton store, located in Stockland Shopping Centre, will be holding a 30 per cent off everything sale until Sunday.

"We're still open and don't know much information. We will find out what's happening in 20 days,” sales assistant Sharlotte McCrohon said.

"On Monday we'll return to normal pricing but we'll see how we go, the sale could be extended.

"It's a good opportunity for people to stock up and come and grab some bargains.”

Speaking on The Project Thursday night, Mr Perdis said his main priority was to look after staff and customers.

"Retail is suffering a bit of a downturn, there's less foot traffic, e-commerce is up, the customer is shopping different, wants different experiences, and we have an enormous amount of stores,” he said.

Mr Perdis said he had appointed administrators to "make sure we assess our financial position and meet all our obligations”.

