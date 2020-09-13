Scorpions strike in thrilling grand final

The victorious Frenchville Scorpions team (back row, from left) coach Dean Pakleppa, Jackson Poustie, Josiah Orr, Kellen Crouch, Lachlan Pakleppa, Razeem Raszul, coach Christina Kidd and (front row, from left) Rylea Kidd, Brooke Ryan, Leah Bertram and Leilani Schluter. Photo: Pam McKay

SOFTBALL: Kellen Crouch and Leah Bertram shone bright on Kele Park’s number one diamond on Saturday.

The star duo helped lead the Frenchville Scorpions to a thrilling under-16 grand final win over clubmates, the Frenchville Flyers.

It was a classic contest that had it all and showcased Rockhampton Softball’s young talent.

The Scorpions took the title with a 9-7 victory.

The decider was played a week early because a number of players are heading to the Queensland under-16 boys and girls state championships next weekend.

The players of the under-16 grand final were Frenchville Scorpions teammates Kellen Crouch and Leah Bertram. Photo: Pam McKay

Scorpions co-coach Christina Kidd said it was a fitting final between the teams that had been “duking it out” at the top of the ladder for the whole season.

“It was fantastic, I’m so proud of them,” she said.

“Both teams played so well; there was some amazing pitching, outs, catches and batting.

“It was a closely run game right to the end.

“It came down to who was just that little bit better on the day and that was it.”

Kidd said Crouch’s pitching and Bertram’s catching were instrumental in the win, with the talented teammates going on to be named the Players of the Final.

But she said every player was focused and “just on” in the big game.

“Every single one of them did their job and as a team they were really encouraging,” she said.

“They were a cohesive unit and they brought their individual skills together to get the win.”