Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond. Picture: AFP
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond. Picture: AFP
Crime

Scotland’s ex-leader charged with sex crimes

by The Sun
25th Jan 2019 7:02 AM

Alex Salmond has been charged with attempted rape and multiple sex offences - as he declared he is "innocent of any criminality".

The Sun reports that former First Minister of Scotland, 64, this afternoon said he would "defend himself to the utmost" after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He faces two charges of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault and one count of breaching the peace.

Speaking outside of court today, Mr Salmond said: "Let me say at the outset, I am innocent of any criminality whatsoever."

The former politician attended a police station in central Scotland yesterday, before being summoned to court this afternoon where the charges were read behind closed doors.

Under Scottish law the nature of the charges do not have to be immediately made public, unlike in England.

Mr Salmond said he would respect court and would not discuss the specifics of what he had been accused of.

He said: "I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality.

"I'll defend myself to the utmost in court.

"I've got great faith in the court system of Scotland."

Police had been investigating Mr Salmond following a Scottish government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment. He denies the claims.

Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of its blueprint for independence in 2013. Picture: AP
Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of its blueprint for independence in 2013. Picture: AP

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

"Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act."

It's understood Mr Salmond was arrested by police last night.

Mr Salmond recently left the party after falling out with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond in 2012. Picture: AP
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Scotland's then First Minister Alex Salmond in 2012. Picture: AP

He was First Minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, but quit after the Scottish independence referendum.

Mr Salmond lost his seat in the House of Commons in 2017 and now presents a show on RT, the Kremlin-backed news channel.

He resigned from the SNP in August last year.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

More Stories

alex salmond editors picks scotland sex crimes

Top Stories

    The shocking revelation behind the ice addiction crisis

    premium_icon The shocking revelation behind the ice addiction crisis

    Health "Some of this does come back to the parents, we see women who are pregnant, drinking heavily and taking ice.”

    • 25th Jan 2019 7:08 AM
    Man jailed for punching neighbour in face over fence tap

    premium_icon Man jailed for punching neighbour in face over fence tap

    Crime Victim had six plates inserted in face after punch

    Politicians clash over picking up tab to spruce up GKI

    premium_icon Politicians clash over picking up tab to spruce up GKI

    Politics Federal Labor promises an additional $25 million, pressuring LNP

    Alarm bells not ringing at a Rocky aged care facility

    premium_icon Alarm bells not ringing at a Rocky aged care facility

    Health The emergency nurse call system has been off-line for over a month.