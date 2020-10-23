Scott Minto: Who will win NRL’s big dance and why

The Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm will face off in Sunday’s NRL grand final. Picture: Brett Costello

SCOTT Minto is tipping Sunday’s NRL grand final will be one “for the ages”.

The Central Queensland NRL legend is excited for the showdown between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm.

“This weekend, the culmination of 12 months preparation comes to a head when the two best teams of 2020 clash in the NRL season decider,” he said.

Minto presents his grand final preview here, and predicts which team will be celebrating premiership glory on Sunday night.

MELBOURNE come into this weekend’s game with five grand final appearances in the past decade, while Penrith come back to the big stage after a 17-year drought.

Penrith last tasted success in 2003 after disposing of the Sydney Roosters in a game made famous by “that tackle” when Scott Sattler bundled Todd Byrne into touch to save the game.

Grand finals are made for the tough, the relentless and the brave. Fighting to the very end can make the difference between success and failure.

Skipper Nathan Cleary will be looking to lead the Penrith Panthers to their first premiership in 17 years. Picture: Brett Costello

Brisbane went agonisingly close in 2015 but JT made them pay or look back to Johns and his pass to Albert to seal the ’97 match in the dying seconds.

It’s do or die and that’s what makes it even more special.

2020 shapes as a match for the ages.

Penrith are walking the same path as the fast-finishing West Tigers in 2005. A host of young talent mixed with a sprinkling of experience has made them a genuine force to be reckoned with.

They are up against the older, more experienced Storm who have the answers when things get tough.

Penrith will look to Cleary to guide the ship, but it will be the bookends in Fisher-Harris and James Tamou who will need to be at their best to win.

CQ league legend Scott Minto believes Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith and his teammates will reign supreme on Sunday. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Melbourne have arguably the best forward pack in the comp – the Bromwich brothers, big Nelson, Kaufusi and Brandon Smith make a formidable line-up.

Then the backline follows on, always brimming with speed and confidence on every play.

The names excite the armchair warriors organising their barbecues and weekend bashes.

I can’t look past the Storm, and Cam Smith’s last game shapes to be one of his best.

Munster and Hughes are playing up a Storm, pardon the pun, and their fullback Papenhuyzen is slaying them.

The Bellamy factor puts the icing on the cake.

Melbourne to win the 2020 grand final by 12.

The NRL grand final at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium is at 6.30pm Sunday.

The NRLW decider, between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters, is at 3.05pm.

