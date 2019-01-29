ScoMo’s election pledge to create 1.25m jobs

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will signal his intention to campaign on economic issues at the poll. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison will pitch the Coalition as a "jobs government" as he uses a major economic speech today to pledge to create 1.25 million jobs in the next five years.

Firing a pre-election salvo, the PM will signal his intention to campaign on economic issues at the poll expected to be called soon after the Budget is delivered on April 2.

He will express concern that half of all voters will not have experienced a recession during their working lives, raising the prospect that people may have become complacent about having a strong economy.

"It's important to remind all of us that our economy cannot be taken for granted. That the economy is real, its impacts are real and most importantly it's all about people," he will say.

"It is as real as the air we breathe, the water we drink and the medicines we need to sustain life.

"It is as real as the schools where our children are taught and the hospitals where lifesaving surgeries are performed."

The 1.25 million new jobs he will pledge to create will be delivered by implementing a plan for a stronger economy and by keeping the Budget in surplus, he will say.

He will outline how the government has already created 1.2 million new jobs in this government's term, bringing unemployment to its lowest level in more than seven years.

Mr Morrison will point out that when the government promised in 2013 to create a million new jobs in five years, Labor said they would fail.

"The best form of welfare is a job. Our goal as Australians should always be to make a contribution rather than take one," Mr Morrison will say in his speech.

"Opportunity and aspiration is the default mechanism for every Australian woman and man."

The prime minister will also restate his attack on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Brendan Radke

Central to his economic pitch will be the Coalition's investment in infrastructure and transport projects.

Mr Morrison will deliver the speech in the key election battleground of Queensland.

Mr Morrison will also restate his attack on Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, accusing him of planning to introduce $200 billion in new and higher taxes.

The speech will be accompanied by glossy brochure outlining the next stage of the government's economic plan, which is focused on keeping the Budget strong, lowering taxes, backing small business, reliable and affordable energy and building infrastructure.

"Our plan will be backed in by our Budget to be released in April and other announcements will be made in the months ahead," Mr Morrison will say.