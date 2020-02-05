Scott returns to Canberra amid uncertain future

CANBERRA Raiders star recruit Curtis Scott has made a "sheepish" return to training after getting last week off to sort out his legal dramas.

Scott is accused of assaulting a female police officer and a male senior constable before being tasered and arrested following Australia Day celebrations.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty and vowed to fight to his "last breath" accusations he assaulted officers, while his legal team criticised NSW Police outside court last Friday.

Scott has been touted as a future NSW player but is yet to play for Canberra after joining on a four-year deal worth a reported $1.8 million from Melbourne this off-season.

Raiders officials gave Scott last week off training and he returned this week to the support of teammates.

"He was a little bit sheepish when he came in but he's dealing with it all really well and has trained really well this week," Canberra halfback Sam Williams said.

"Curtis is one of those blokes, when he comes into training he puts a smile on people's faces, he's a really bubbly personality, so we're all happy to see him back.

"There's enough going on off the field for him to worry about so we just try and get him to come in here and enjoy training as much as possible. "Individually he's spoken to the boys.

Scott was arrested on Australia Day. AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi.

"Fingers crossed it all goes well for him."

Canberra have historically taken a tough stance on poor off-field behaviour, sacking stars Todd Carney (2008) and Josh Dugan (2013).

But they stood by five-eighth Jack Wighton last season after he assaulted several people on a drunken night out in Canberra.

The club is letting the case play out in court before handing down any sanctions but NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg could use his discretion to sideline Scott.

Scott is one of several NRL players embroiled in off-field controversy this off- season, following incidents involving Joe Ofahengaue, Josh Reynolds, Maika Sivo, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Manase Fainu and David Fifita.