Boyle alive to Socceroos possibilities

FOR five days Martin Boyle has tried feeling Australian - now the would-be Socceroo wants to make it permanent.

Born in Scotland to a father from Sydney, Boyle is waiting for his citizenship papers to come through to allow him to represent the land of his dad.

That will come too early for next week's friendly with Kuwait, but after training all week with the Socceroos in Dubai, Boyle is more certain than ever where his future lies.

The 25-year-old was also courted by Scotland, but hopes to give his father and other family members cause to head to Australia next month for his international debut once the paperwork is rubber-stamped.

Hibs star and potential Socceroo Martin Boyle.

"It's been a real honour for me, a new experience, and I want to pursue this environment of football," Boyle said.

"The style of football they want to play has really attracted me, I've fitted in well and I feel like I can bring a lot to the group.

"I've submitted my passport stuff, now FFA are working hard behind the scenes and I have to wait patiently. Hopefully it will all be forced through by the time Australia plays two games in November (in Brisbane and Sydney).

"My dad and I did discuss a few years back if I got into this situation, of having the choice, but three years ago if you'd told me I'd have laughed in your face. It's been an unbelievable journey."

Boyle is likely to offer Arnold an option on the right wing, allowing Mathew Leckie to play through the middle, but the Hibs attacker was keen to emphasise his versatility.

"I guess I'm a pacy winger, I like to dribble," Boyle said. "I like to run in behind, and I know Arnie likes fast direct players.

"I think I can bring a spark, I'm happy to play as a wingback or out on the left, I'm quite adaptable."

Get every match of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League LIVE. SIGN UP TODAY!