Scottvale Squash Centre hosts 2018 grand final

SQUASH: Saturday morning's Scottvale Squash Centre grand final was one of the toughest round-up of divisional games of the year, with up to 60 competitors turning out from around Central Queensland.

Red Ravens and Green Gators battled it out in stifling humidity at the North Rockhampton centre, with Ravens taking out a convincing 6-3 win over the Gators in the last few games.

Centre owner Dee Steffen said both teams were quite close at the start of the day, drawing evenly in efforts until the Ravens surged ahead.

The remaining teams still competed for their ranking on the final ladder, with the last game of the day between Black Birds' Dan Clarke and Ginger Ninjas' Kalesha Ogle.

"They played at lunch time so the heat in the centre was quite stifling by then,” Steffen said.

"She beat Dan 3-2 in their game and it was a five setter.

"There were a lot of five setter games played rather than 3-2 wins.”

In division one, Ravens' Michael McCoombes defeated Gator's Blake Hite 3-0.

"It was very rare as Blake always beats him,” Steffen said.

In division two, Ravens' Glen Ward beat Shane O'Hanlon in four games with a score of 3-1.

In division three, Gators' John Biddulph defeated Mick Steffen 3-2, with Ravens' Claire Maffingham then following up with a 3-0 win over Rodney Fitch in division four.

In division five, Gators' Dan Rossiter defeated Mitch Passmore by 3-0 and division six was a wipe out, with the players away.

In division eight Ravens' Danielle James beat Gary Walsh 3-0.

"It was a good turn out and afterwards everyone stayed for the Christmas party and played social games until 3pm,” Steffens aid.

"I was really happy with how people continued on.

"Our numbers have been pretty consistent over the last few years.

"We're always working hard to build our junior numbers and getting them into the system, playing the game. and playing in our competitions that we hold about twice a week.”

Scottvale Squash competitive games will commence again in the new year.

Grand final ladder

1st - Red Ravens

2nd - Green Gators

3rd - Blue Bandits

4th - Black Birds

5th - White Wizards

6th - Ginja Ninjas