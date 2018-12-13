Scottvale Squash hosts season semi final tonight

SQUASH: Last night Scottvale Squash Centre began winding down its season in a semi-final showdown between Rockhampton teams Blue Bandits and Green Gators.

With nine players on each team, the second and third placed teams were playing for a chance to go up against the season front runners, Red Ravens, who had already secured a spot in Saturday's grand final.

The loser of the semi, will go up against Riley Steffen's team, Blackbirds.

"We have six teams who will play on Saturday,” the centre's owner Dee Steffen said.

"First place will verse second, third against fourth and fifth against sixth.

"Everyone has a grand final on Saturday but the main one will be the Ravens playing whoever wins the semi-final.”

The club's six teams, including players from Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gracemere, will face off, with teams more inclusive than any other sport in the region.

"We have juniors as well as senior players on all teams,” Steffen said.

"You could have a division one and a division nine player on the same team.

"Since we've gone to this new model of play, it's definitely been fantastic.

"It used to be divisions playing against the same division, but this way, the less experienced players learn from the more experienced and get more support.”

The matches are also not gender specific.

In each match, players will play against opponents of their own skill level, however may have the opportunity to step up and play against a level higher if there is an absence.

On the Ravens team is captain is Michael McCoombes, Glen Ward, Mick Steffen, Claire Maffingham, Mitch Passmore, Tracy Jaggard, and family members Tony James, Danielle James, and Sally James.

On Blue Bandits is captain Garrett McCoombes, Grant Morley, Sam James, Des McCoombes, Paul Walker, Austin Grillmeier, Alicia Steffen, Michelle Close, and the club's oldest player, 87-year-old Bryan Graff.

"He's still a force to be reckoned with,” Steffen said.

On the Green Gators is Blake Hite, Shane O'Hanlon, John Biddulth, Rodney Fitch, Dan Rossiter, Ian Sutherland, Gary Walsh, and mother and daughter Rosie Herdman and Marnie Herdman.

"It is definitely a family sport and although we try to keep families in the same teams, some are happy to play in opposing teams which makes it more exciting and challenging,” Steffen said.

"They're encouraged to wear their team colours which creates more rivalry and more fun.”

The grand final will be played from 9-11am tomorrow.

Results of the semi-final will be printed in Saturday's Morning Bulletin.