Scottvale to host first of four central junior qualifiers

SQUASH: This weekend Scottvale Park Squash Centre will host the first of four central region junior tournaments, designed to select players for the Central Region team.

This team will then head to the Queensland Junior Championships in June-July school holidays in the hopes that a Queensland Sharks team will be selected.

The Sharks will then compete against other states in a national tournament in September.

Scottvale Park owner Dee Steffen said the tournaments, with players aged seven to 18 years, are compulsory for eligibility into the teams.

A former Scottvale member, Jarrett McCoombes, was one of the last to go all the way to national level through the junior tournaments, and Steffen hopes to see one of her current members make their way to state or national platforms.

Cooper Millan Roz Finnegan

"Kobe Weder should do well. He'll be competing against Gladstone's Nick Briggs in the division one tournament,” Steffen said.

"We've got quite a few younger ones coming through who I feel will have a good opportunity.

"Aaron Bryant and Cooper Millan should also do well.

"Nick Briggs is the favourite to take out the Rocky Junior Open in his U15 age bracket. He's the strongest player in our region at the moment,”

The tournament's games will each be based on skill level, rather than ages.

"We have five or six divisions, depending on numbers,” Steffen said.

"It's not an age competition, it's a graded version and you play at what level you're at.

"It makes it fairer so kids aren't playing below their skill level or above their skill level within their age group.”

Around 20-30 players will come from Bundaberg, Gladstone, Moura, Rockhampton and Emerald.

PERFECT SERVE: Aaron Bryant is expected to perform well at this weekend's junior tournament. Roz Finnegan

On Friday night, the centre will hold a coaching clinic for adults and children with Brisbane coach Bradley Hindle.

"Basically it's just helping build strength around people's game and identifying areas they might need to work on,” Steffen said.

The centre has already gained new members through clinics this season.

"It's fantastic. Fingers crossed with the CQ Sports Expo, we get a few considering playing squash,” she said.

Rocky Junior Squash Tournament

Where: Scottvale Park Squash Centre

When: 8am-4pm. Saturday February 23.

Nominations close Friday.