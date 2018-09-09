Scotty says the weekend looks 'pretty fishable' around CQ

THIS weekend looks to be pretty fishable as the winds average ten knots Saturday and Sunday. There are plenty of fish on the chew at present in the estuaries and offshore. In smaller tides the fish spread out a little over the reef and rubble patches while on bigger tides they usually school closer to structures. Mackerel should be on the chew, particularly spanish. There might be a few doggies around at the deeper patches outside the bay. Reefies have been in good form from the close grounds to the wides.

The Fitzroy is picking up again with salmon and barra. The bite periods definitely change over the rising tides and you have to change tactics to take advantage. High tides mean lower lows. In the areas system like Coorooman Creek and Corio, the fish tend to move into the holes over low and spread out over the flats and banks over the high. All the local systems have spots worth a look at both end of the tide, you just need to watch your sounder and have faith in the pictures. The river is a bit different on how the tides effect the fish and the locations they feed due to the depths.

Fub Sutton and Leigh Ritter with a pair of largemouth nannies. Contributed

They do however have patterns in their movement and like the smaller estuaries the fish have distinct bite periods. Both king and barramundi are responding well to vibes at present. Live bait can do the trick in the right spots. Flathead, bream, whiting, queenies and the odd jack were all caught this week and should be around in numbers over the coming week.

Come on down to The Piney Friday, Saturday or Sunday. This weekend is the Emu Park Fishing Classic. This community-based family orientated competition is all about families, fun and promotion of our great region. There will be a range of activities for the kids and the adults from music to cast net throwing and crab tying. There are cash prizes for the junior and senior fish categories, lucky draws and raffles. There are food and drink stalls to cater for all tastes including alcohol. The proceeds from the comp are going to local organisations including The Yeppoon Coast Guard, The State Emergency Service and Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service. It is down at The Pine Beach Hotel 3/5 Granville St, Emu Park.

TRIGGER HAPPY: Korey McLaughlin aged 13 with his first fish (a big trigger fish) ready for release. Happy birthday Korey. Contributed

We still need heaps of emails sent to the council and all the levels of government in support of additional boat launching facilities away from Rosslyn Bay Harbour. We keep getting a raw deal and the only way to get the situation improved is to keep pushing and prodding them. If we get enough momentum they will have no choice but to listen and react.

