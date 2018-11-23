Scotty's Fishing Friday: Mud crabs picking up at Port Alma

SATURDAY was the day to go last week.

Plenty of reports showing quality fish despite hard work and a bit of chop.

There were a few fine nannygai and red emperor at the closer patches. The guys who went real wide said the conditions got better as they got further out.

This week's weather chart has similar winds to what we got last week and there may be a small window Saturday or Sunday.

The rising tides are ideal for mackerel at many of the local spots.

There were some good spanish taken last week and should be even better in the coming week.

Mud crabs have been picking up in quality and quantity in the local systems. The Narrows, through Port Alma and up to almost the town reaches, are getting better all the time. Coorooman Creek has lots of small crabs but they are pretty full.

The Causeway Lake and Ross Creek are also worth a shot if you can find a spot that isn't taken already. The Corio Bay-Waterpark system is usually the last to start firing and hasn't really kicked into gear yet.

These tides are favourable and the only thing missing is a bit more rain before things get much better.

King salmon are back in some numbers from town downstream at the moment. The most regular catches have been on live baits. They are a little picky on particular types of lures and retrieves at times. The best option is to take some vibes, paddle tails or prawn imitations and use varying retrieves until you get results. The schools are easily found on your sounder as you travel in the channels.

This week I have had a number of complaints about fishers using the platforms on the Fitzroy River. Since my last mention about the mess and not moving for boat access, things have improved in that area.

It seems that the grubs have been coming out in force disregarding rules totally.

I have heard about oversize, undersize and out of season barramundi taken and some sold to various businesses in the area. People using illegal fishing apparatus, including nets and traps. People taking undersize black jew and king salmon.

The reports come from fishers doing the right thing who in some cases even told the people involved that they were doing the wrong thing. They were threatened, ignored and disregarded. In the case of illegal traps, they were removed from the water and as soon as the other anglers left they were returned to the water.

These ignorant fools are the reason there are so many rules. The majority of us try to do the right thing. You can report any future unlawful fishing in Queensland by calling the 24-hour Fishwatch hotline on 1800017116 (toll free in Queensland) or using: https://www.facebook.com/FisheriesQueensland/app/

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Kalka Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com. Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.