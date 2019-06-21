SCOTTY'S FISHING FRIDAY: What's hooking this week

Brad Welch from Cooee Bay Marine with his best ever nanny.

OLD Hughie came to the party but he left early, taking the good weather with him.

Forecasts for the next week seem to mirror those we had before the calm.

The charts show that this blow might only last a week or so.

Once the high off southern NSW moves on we could be in for another round of top weather again. And with the light winds came plenty of opportunity for the area's fishers.

The better catches came from the wide grounds and areas north of the green zone. Reports of big catches of small and largemouth nannygai, red emperor, rosy jobfish and redthroat sweetlip that made the distances travelled worth the effort.

The guys that fished close struggled mostly for reefies except coral trout and parrot. Those that did well caught the majority of their good fish at night.

This time of year has proven to be best at night when fishing the closer grounds. Black jew, grunter, nannies and reds are all most active in the evening.

Charlie Waller's stonker bream.

The lesser mackerel had a big show this weak with the calm.

Doggies, greys and spotties were all reported from the closer coastal spots.

Ironpot had lots of small doggies and the odd bigger fish. There were even some just legal spanish feeding on the undersize dogs. Farnborough and Bangalee had the best shows of fish in recent years.

Findlay's was another top spot with greys and dogs during the day and then grunter and black jew in the evening.

This blow might chase them out until things settle again. On that note, you have to question the thought process of everyone involved with new works and refurbs at Roslyn Bay Harbour.

Why would anyone schedule ramp and pontoon closures in the best weather period of any given year?

Especially after the bad run of weather we have had since September last year.

Zane Lanesbury with a fine night time red emperor.

Then to top it off the dredging will start and foul Keppel Bay when the lesser mackerels and bait schools are coming through? Once they get to the dirty water, the fish schools will bypass the Bay and may not come back for years.

I would think October and November are probably the best choice because there usually isn't much chance of calm conditions and with the start of the wet comes silt through the Bay anyway.

Word has it that there were some quality crabs around the place this week. Most of the local systems have produced over the bigger highs.

The majority of crabs at present have been full from the justins to the big fellas.

Barramundi, king salmon, blue salmon, flathead, bream and whiting were all caught lately and will continue through winter.

