SCOTTY’S FISHING FRIDAY: Where are they biting in August?

OVER winter there has been a small number of tailor caught at a variety of locations nearby. You say Tailor up here? Well the last few years Tailor they have made their way north when it gets very cold. Farnborough Reef is normally the place to go but as proven by recent captures Corio Bay has a share too, it makes me wonder if the rocky outcrops and beach gutters coming up the front of Curtis Island could work. Reports of the odd Tailor at Yellowpatch came through last year. Over previous years the quantity has risen. It isn’t water temp because apart from abnormal currents, temperature has remained nearly the same.

Jimmy hackett with a pair of Keppel trout.

August is a pretty good month all-round with the weather and the fishing as a rule. The days are getting warmer, but the water temp and the odd cool day is enough to keep many of the winter species on the bite. The Fitzroy River has such a diverse extent in what you can catch we hardly need to go anywhere else. In saying that, when the river does shut shop you can’t buy a fish for love or money. Luckily most of the year there is plenty going on. At present and heading into next month, the outlook is Barramundi, Fingermark, Mangrove Jack, Flathead, Bream, King Salmon and Blue Salmon.

Down the bottom end of the river is a stretch of great fishing country called The Narrows. The Narrows starts at Gladstone and runs close enough to north between Curtis Island and the mainland. This amazing little piece of water has a wide variety of critters and the mudcrabs here are as good as they get. The branch streams and creeklets all have structures ranging from oyster rock bars to mangrove overhangs, muddy channels and sandbanks. The only trouble with fishing The Narrows is there is too much country to cover in one day or even a weekend.

Keith Wright with a big jobfish.

We went for a scarper on Sunday morning and things were quiet apart from some sweeties and a large school of average Cobia (Black King) we came across. Cobia move into The Keppels from now on and stay most of the warmer months. In previous years after the run of small fish, the bigger ones come through. They are nearly always found in schools or pairs of the same sized fish, as they get real big sometimes you find solitary fish. Cobia respond well to lures and baits. Flashas and hard body minnow type divers can both work and as for bait, pillies are hard to beat floated down with no weight.

Thanks to The Secret Spot, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and Kalka Bait and Tackle, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws