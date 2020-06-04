SCOTTY’S FISHING FRIDAY: Wind to play havoc for fishing

This rotten wind has arrived again, just in time for the weekend.

There is no chance of any offshore fishing for the next week or so, by the looks of it. All the current forecasts show that creeks are going to be the best option and even then finding somewhere out of the wind will be tricky.

Reports from The Fitzroy say that barramundi and salmon have both been reasonably active right through the system.

Quite a few salmon have been located down around Casuarina and just shy of town. They will be worth a crack when everywhere else is getting harder to fish in the wind. Locating the fish school and working the tides is the key.

There were a few quality estuarine grunter caught in the last week.

The majority coincided with rising moon. As They should pick up again in The Fitzroy, Coorooman Creek and Corio Bay for the next few days. Devil’s elbow and the yacht basin could be. worth a crack in this wind. Despite the drop in temperature there were some very nice buck crabs taken this week. A couple of Parky lads landed three around 200mm from seven keepers. The whiting fishers have had a fine start to winter. Time and effort paid dividends with some nice catches reported.

Flathead are going well through most of the systems and the best spots are the drains and channels running of the sand or mud banks near the creek entrances.

Blue salmon have picked up in most of the local creeks and the river lately. Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek are both showing quality blues at the moment.

You can start looking around the mouth and work upstream along the banks and any of the yabby beds on the rising tide.

Blues can be quite noisy as they smash small whiting, poddy mullet, herring and yabbies in the shallows. This makes them easy to find and shows you the sort of spots they are likely to turn up at on other stages of the tide.

Bream, queenfish, steelbacks, whiting and dart have all been taken this week. We went up the beach over the weekend and caught nice size dart on beachworms. They will also grab yabbies or small chrome lures.

