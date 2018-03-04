Scouts clear 'trailer load' of rubbish from Gracemere lagoon

SCOURING the banks of Spingers Lagoon, Logan Shepherd and Trace Danya joined their fellow Gracemere Scouts to clear waterways of a "trailer load" of rubbish.

Armed with their Clean Up Australia Day bags yesterday, around 30 Scouts cleaned the popular watering hole of plastic, glass, fishing line and even an inflatable water toy.

The young boys and girls were passionate about taking care of the environment with group leader, Scott Neill, saying "leaving no trace" was a Scout law.

"Looking after their earth is embedded into everything they do at Scouts and a promise they say often," he said.

Scouts clean up: Graacemere scouts cleaning up Springers Lagoon.

During the 2018 national week of action, more than 580,000 volunteers joined together to protect their local environment and clean up more than 7,000 locations across the country.

In Queensland, 1327 clean up sites were registered in 2018, with 61,258 volunteers expected to take part by collecting 2919 ute-loads of rubbish.

This year there was a 16 per cent increase in community involvement as well as a 14 per cent rise in the level of youth involvement in Clean Up Australia Day.

Trace said he was doing his part to take care of the animals.

"We do this to help the birds and animals not die," he said.

In their second year cleaning up the Gracemere lagoon, Scott said although it looked better this year, there was till more to be done.

He said majority of rubbish was found in the carpark where people presumably dumped rubbish instead of throwing it away at home.

Scott said they planned to make the Clean Up Australia Day event an important part of their year and wanted to expand to larger areas.