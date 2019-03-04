Scouts Group clean up Gracemere's favourite watering hole

Gracemere Scout with Brian Sullivan who talked about the importance of looking after the environment.

Gracemere Scout with Brian Sullivan who talked about the importance of looking after the environment. Contributed

GRACEMERE Scout Group participated in Clean Up Australia Day on Saturday at Springer's Lagoon, Gracemere.

Scout Leader Scott Neill said this is the third year that the group has cleaned around this area and it was pleasing to see that the rubbish is becoming less each year.

"It is a great experience for the scouts to learn about the environment and to work together as a team,” Mr Neil said.

The Gracemere Scout Group with leader Scott Neill took part in Clean Up Australia Day on Saturday at Springer's Lagoon. Contributed

Long-time resident of Gracemere, Brian Sullivan gave the children a talk on why we should all look after the environment and not litter our roadways and park areas.

He said it was particularly essential not to let rubbish enter our waterways as it all eventually ends up in the ocean, where it affects all animals and bird life.

Gracemere scouts Emma Daley and Landon Murray. Contributed

Scouts members Emma Daley and Landon Murray have an exciting year ahead as they look forward to flying to New Zealand at the end of the year for the 22nd New Zealand Scout Jamboree, which will take place at Mystery Creek in the North Island.

After the Jamboree they will join a Post Jamboree Tour that will take them on a sightseeing trip around the North Island.

The Gracemere Scout Group is holding an open day at their Den in James St, Gracemere, on Saturday.

Meeting times:

Joey Scouts: Wednesday 6pm - 7pm

Cub Scouts: Monday 6.30pm - 8pm

Scouts: Tuesday 6.30pm - 8.30pm