Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gracemere Scout with Brian Sullivan who talked about the importance of looking after the environment.
Gracemere Scout with Brian Sullivan who talked about the importance of looking after the environment. Contributed
Environment

Scouts Group clean up Gracemere's favourite watering hole

by Rita Murray, Gracemere Scout Group President
4th Mar 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRACEMERE Scout Group participated in Clean Up Australia Day on Saturday at Springer's Lagoon, Gracemere.

Scout Leader Scott Neill said this is the third year that the group has cleaned around this area and it was pleasing to see that the rubbish is becoming less each year.

"It is a great experience for the scouts to learn about the environment and to work together as a team,” Mr Neil said.

The Gracemere Scout Group with leader Scott Neill took part in Clean Up Australia Day on Saturday at Springer's Lagoon.
The Gracemere Scout Group with leader Scott Neill took part in Clean Up Australia Day on Saturday at Springer's Lagoon. Contributed

Long-time resident of Gracemere, Brian Sullivan gave the children a talk on why we should all look after the environment and not litter our roadways and park areas.

He said it was particularly essential not to let rubbish enter our waterways as it all eventually ends up in the ocean, where it affects all animals and bird life.

Gracemere scouts Emma Daley and Landon Murray.
Gracemere scouts Emma Daley and Landon Murray. Contributed

Scouts members Emma Daley and Landon Murray have an exciting year ahead as they look forward to flying to New Zealand at the end of the year for the 22nd New Zealand Scout Jamboree, which will take place at Mystery Creek in the North Island.

After the Jamboree they will join a Post Jamboree Tour that will take them on a sightseeing trip around the North Island.

The Gracemere Scout Group is holding an open day at their Den in James St, Gracemere, on Saturday.

Meeting times:

Joey Scouts: Wednesday 6pm - 7pm

Cub Scouts: Monday 6.30pm - 8pm

Scouts: Tuesday 6.30pm - 8.30pm

clean up australia day gracemere scouts scouts scouts australia scouts queensland springers lagoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Two men and pet's sailing trip turns to cat-tastrophe

    premium_icon Two men and pet's sailing trip turns to cat-tastrophe

    News AN ATTEMPT to sail to Victoria has ended as an overnight rescue mission for two men and their ginger cat after anything that could go wrong, did go wrong.

    South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    premium_icon South Rocky home destroyed by fire overnight

    News Emergency crews were called to the scene at 11.45pm

    Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    premium_icon Two people injured in Parkhurst rollover

    Breaking A car has been totalled after it rolled on Yaamba Rd

    • 4th Mar 2019 2:13 PM
    RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    premium_icon RGS crowned champions at Regional Rugby clash

    Sport GALLERY: Grammar undefeated after epic final win over Downlands